Woman, 81, targeted in Anstruther robbery bid

Police are hunting a man who tried to rob an 81-year-old woman at a bus stop in Anstruther.

The pensioner was standing alone on Shore Street at around 1.45pm on Monday when she was approached by the man.

He threatened her and demanded money. The victim refused to hand anything over and ran to safety across the street – where a man and woman were standing.

The man made off from the scene empty handed and the elderly woman was not physically injured.

Police have described the suspect as about 20 years old, of slim build, with a tanned complexion. He spoke in an English accent.

At the time of the attempted robbery, he was reportedly wearing a maroon hooded top.

‘Traumatic experience’ for elderly victim

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie at Levenmouth police station said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the woman and thankfully she was not physically hurt during the incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen the culprit hanging around the area around 1.45 pm on Monday.

“In particular I am keen to speak to the man and woman who were across the road and spoke to the woman when she crossed the road to get away from the culprit.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2266 of September 20.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers.