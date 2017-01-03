Woman, 80, in hospital with serious injuries after road accident in Tayside

An 80-year-old woman pedestrian sustained serious injuries after a collision with a green Land Rover towing a trailer in Scone, Perthshire, this afternoon.

The incident happened on the A94, near Gannochy, at about 12.40pm this afternoon.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The road was closed while enquiries were made into the incident but it has now re-opened.