Woman, 80, arrested after £8,000 of drugs allegedly recovered in Fife

An 80-year-old woman has been charged after thousands of pounds worth of drugs were allegedly found at an address in Fife.

Police in the Kingdom raided a property and reportedly found a “significant quantity” of Class A and other drugs, a spokesman said, with a 59-year-old man also arrested and charged.

The arrests were made on July 27 as part of the ongoing Operation Prospect campaign, when officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Dunfermline executed a search warrant.

It’s alleged drugs with a street value of around £8,000 were found in the search.

Inspector Stephen Kay said: “Our communities have told us that tackling drug crime remains a priority, and we continue to use all resources at our disposal to disrupt the sale and supply of illicit substances.

“We will not allow people to profit from putting other’s lives at risk and from causing disruption and concern to the community.

“We’d urge the public to continue to help us, as all the information we are given will be taken seriously.”

Anyone wishing to report concerns over drugs in their area can contact their local police officers via 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The pair are expected to appear in court at a later date.