Woman, 75, rushed to hospital by air ambulance after road collision in Fife

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a road collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Fife

The incident happened around 4.20pm on Monday December 30 on Queen Margaret Fauld in the Dunfermline area.

A 75-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where her condition does not appear to be life threatening.

Sergeant Alastair Purvis, of Glenrothes Road Policing, said: “The incident took place at the junction between St Margaret Wynd and Queen Margaret Fauld.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact with police.

“Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2596 of 30 December, 2019.”