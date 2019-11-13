Woman, 74, dies after being struck by vehicle on Dundee road

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on a Dundee road yesterday.

Pamela Cochrane, 74, was taken to hospital following the incident which took place on Glamis Road at around 5.10pm.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died.

“The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators examined the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, however, has been left extremely distressed by the incident.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who has information to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 2638 of 12 November 2019.