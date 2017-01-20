Woman in her 70s freed from her car after accident closes A85 in Tayside

A woman in her 70s has been freed from a car following a one-vehicle accident on the A85 Perth to Crieff road.

The incident took place at 12.50pm between Main Street, Methven, and the turn-off for the A822 Gilmerton road.

The road remains closed as a result.

Police Scotland said the car involved was a silver Vauxhall and that a woman, aged in her seventies, was being treated by ambulance staff.

Scottish Fire and Rescue used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the woman after she had been trapped in the vehicle.

BEAR Scotland have put diversions in place for motorists. Traffic in Perth is being diverted via the A9, while traffic in Crieff is being diverted to Muthill, Gleneagles and then the A9 at Greenloaning.