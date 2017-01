A 64-year-old woman was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to carry out unpaid work.

Barbara Kyle, of Fairbairn Street, admitted fraudulently claiming £7,200 of housing and council tax benefits by failing to declare she was in receipt of earnings from a second job.

She committed the fraud at her home address between March 2 2009 and January 17 last year.

Kyle was ordered to complete 135 hours of unpaid work within a six-month period.