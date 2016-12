A woman who fraudulently claimed benefits had her sentence deferred until January 18 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Barbara Kyle, 64, of Fairbairn Street, admitted that between March 2 2009 and January 17 this year, she falsely declared her income was from a single employer when in fact she was also in receipt of earnings from a second undeclared employer, and thereby obtained £7,200 of council tax and housing benefit she wasn’t entitled to.