Woman, 64, attacked her neighbour and made homophobic remarks, Dundee court hears

A 64-year-old woman attacked her neighbour after previously slinging homophobic abuse at him.

Anne Kennedy was fined after pleading guilty by letter at Dundee Sheriff Court to attacking the man on September 18 on Campbell Street, the street where she resides, last year.

She admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards the man and making homophobic remarks towards him on August 23 last year.

On September 13, Kennedy shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards him before gesticulating in a threatening manner.

Kennedy also admitted pushing him on the body on September 18. She accepted that the offence was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Following her guilty plea, Kennedy was fined £200 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.