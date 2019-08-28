Woman, 61, to stand trial after denying series of racially aggravated offences against police officers

A 61-year-old woman is to stand trial after denying a series of racially aggravated offences against police officers.

Morag Phin, of Glenesk Avenue, appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty when she denied that she refused without reasonable excuse to provide her name and address to PCs Connor McBride and Malgorzata Kidd.

Phin also faces a second charge of hindering, obstructing and resisting PCs McBride and Kidd in their duty in that she kicked out at them and attempted to scratch them.

She is also accused of shouting, swearing and making threats to the officers while making racist remarks.

Prosecutors allege that all three offences, said to have taken place on Finavon Place on July 22, were racially aggravated.

Phin, who denies all three charges, will stand trial on November 28 with a pre-trial hearing on November 7.