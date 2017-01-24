A woman threatened to “batter” a young child as they stood in a school playground.

Senga Dulley, 49, also shouted at the child’s mother and threatened to “batter” her too, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

The incident took place last June within the playground of a Dundee primary school.

The court heard Dulley’s daughter, Samantha Brand, 29, backed her up.

She also made violent threats towards the mother and child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Fiscal Depute John Adams told the court: “Dulley approached the child and accused them of pulling another child’s hair, which the child denied.

“Dulley started shouting at the child, calling the youngster a bully and threatening to batter the child.

“The child again said they did not do anything and Brand shouted back she would also batter the child and the child’s mother.

“Brand threatened that she knew where they lived and she would ‘get them’.”

Dulley, of Craigmore Street, and Brand, of Helmsdale Avenue, then walked off, but again challenged the same child three days later.

The fiscal continued: “The mother was in the playground with the child and Dulley and Brand both shouted that her child was a bully.

“Brand pointed her finger in the mother’s face and threatened her. The mother told her to back off, which she did.

“Both of the accused walked off, shouting they would batter the mother.”

Then on August last year, the women again threatened the mother with violence when they saw her in an Asda store in Dundee.

The fiscal continued: “As soon as they saw her they started shouting at her but they were interrupted by security.

“They were allowed to finish their shopping before being asked to leave.”

Dulley and Brand both admitted three charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on dates in June last year and again in August at an Asda supermarket.

Sentence was deferred until February 24 for reports.