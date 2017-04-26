Police are investigating after a 49-year-old woman died in a house fire.

The woman, named locally as Karen Taylor, died in a blaze at her home in Tayport.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Banknowe Drive but could do nothing to save her.

Bouquets of flowers could be seen outside the property.

The windows of the property had been left blackened.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at what happened to Karen, who is believed to have moved to Tayport from Dundee.

Pamela Bodden, 61, a receptionist who lives nearby, said: “She was a fine neighbour and I’m really going to miss her.

“She’s got two boys, they’re twins. “They, and everyone else on the street, are going to miss her so much. Most of the neighbours were woken up by the blue flashing lights from the fire engines.

“I saw the forensics turn up later on and then the fire investigation unit.

“It’s so sad. She was always really happy and had a nice smile.”

James Spink, 82, who also lives nearby, said a neighbour had told him there had been a fire.

He said: “I didn’t know her very well but we always said hello in passing. I think she came from Dundee. It’s very sad.”

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating the fatal fire, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, adding: “Police and emergency services attended, however a 49-year-old woman was found to have passed away.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a number of appliances had attended an address at Banknowe Drive in Tayport following reports of a dwelling fire.

He said: “Three appliances attended and crews extinguished the fire using high-power hoses.

“Sadly, we can confirm one woman was found to have passed away.”

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 3.54am on Saturday to attend an incident at an address on Banknowe Drive.”