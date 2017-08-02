A woman has died in hospital five days after plunging 15 feet from the window of a flat in Dundee.

Yvonne Mackie, 49, died in Ninewells Hospital where she was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the fall in the Hilltown.

Emergency services raced to the scene in the early hours of Sunday July 23 after Ms Mackie was found injured on the pavement.

She had fallen from a first-floor window.

Ms Mackie was taken to Ninewells and placed in intensive care but died on Friday.

Police investigating the incident said they didn’t believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

When approached by the Tele, Ms Mackie’s family said they were too upset to comment.

Some drinkers at the Hill Bar, directly across the road from the flat, spoke of their sadness at Ms Mackie’s death.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I knew her by sight.

“I used to see her with her partner.

“It really is shocking and I’m sorry for everyone around her — it’s terrible.

“We had heard rumours through the week about her condition and then we heard she had died.

“My heart goes out to all of her family.”

Police remained outside the flat for at least 36 hours after the incident.

An officer was seen standing guard in the close, at the door to the property.

Another man said police had been seen in the area since the incident unfolded.

He added: “I didn’t see any of what happened but we all heard about it.

“The police have been about since then but that’s all I have seen.

“I’m sorry for the family, it really is sad.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Tele: “Police Scotland received reports that a 49-year-old woman had fallen from a window at Hilltown, Dundee, at 1.50am on July 23.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”