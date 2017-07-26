A woman was fighting for her life in hospital after falling from the first-floor window of a Dundee tenement flat.

The 49-year-old plunged about 15 feet from a window at the property in Hilltown.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at about 1.50am on Sunday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital and remained in a critical condition.

Officers investigating the incident said that they didn’t believe there to be any criminality involved in the fall.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the Tele: “Police Scotland received reports that a 49-year-old woman had fallen from a window at Hilltown, Dundee, at 1.50am on Sunday.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment where her condition is described as critical.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

Police remained outside the flat for at least 36 hours after the plunge.

An officer was standing guard within the close, at the door to the property.

Locals told of their shock at what had unfolded in the early hours drama.

Abdou Njie, 27, who has lived in the Hilltown for more than three years, witnessed the emergency response.

He told the Tele: “I saw the flashing lights from a police vehicle at one of the addresses further down from where I stay.”

He added: “This is the first I’ve heard about what actually happened — I’m shocked.”

Some revellers at the Hill Bar, directly across the road from the flat, said police were called after a woman was found lying on the pavement below the window.

One man, who declined to be named, said: “I heard she was quite young and had fallen from a flat on the first floor.

“Later on Sunday someone was cleaning blood from the pavement outside.

“I have been told she is in a coma.”

Another resident said he had been made aware of police and ambulance crews attending the flat early on Sunday.

He added: “There have been police sitting outside the flat ever since.”

One woman who lives nearby said: “I saw a police presence there early on Sunday and heard that a woman living in the flats had been badly hurt in a fall.”