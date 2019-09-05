Woman, 43, charged after number of cars in Dundee have their licence plates removed

Police have charged a 43-year-old woman after a number of cars in Dundee were vandalised.

Cars in Constitution Road, Prospect Place and Smillie Court were damaged, with many of them having their number plates pulled off in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are now attempting to trace any individuals who may have had their vehicles vandalised.

A statement from the police said: “There may be cars in other streets nearby damaged that we are not yet aware of.

“A 43-year-old woman has already been arrested and charged in connection with this, however we need to trace and speak with anyone who’s property has been damaged to note appropriate details, and find the full extent of the damage caused.

“If you live in this general area, or at least have a car parked around there overnight, please check it for damage. If you find any, call us on 101 and let us know.

“Due to the volume of cars affected, we may not be able to send an officer to speak with you personally, but at the very least we will note relevant details over the phone from you.

“The arrested person is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later today.

“If you find damage to your car, please call 101. Our reference is incident 0279.”