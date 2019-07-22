Woman, 36, found dead at property in Dundee’s West End

A woman has been found dead at a flat in Dundee’s West End.

Emergency services attended the property on Blackness Road in the early hours of this morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police Scotland attended at an address in Blackness Road, Dundee, in the early hours of Monday 22nd July in response to the reported death of a 36-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.