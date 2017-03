Amy Browne, 34, of Westgate Terrace, Whitstable, Kent, was jailed for four months at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Browne admitted attempting to obtain £1,500 by fraud, at Royal Bank of Scotland, Albert Street, on December 8 last year.

She committed the offence by pretending to be Jennifer Elliot, handing over a cheque in that name which she pretended was genuine and then handing over a fake driving licence.