Woman, 34, arrested following raid on Arbroath property

A woman has been arrested following a police raid on a property near Arbroath Abbey.

Police swooped on the house at West Abbey Street on Thursday morning and arrested a 34-year-old woman in connection with drugs charges.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were surprised to hear about the police activity.

She said: “I am quite shocked to hear that. I didn’t see or even hear a thing and it is mostly elderly residents here who I think had given up their bigger houses for these ones.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a warrant was executed at a property on West Abbey Street in Arbroath during the morning of Thursday, 10 October.

“A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with alleged drug offences and inquiries continue.”