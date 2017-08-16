Woman, 31, took hammer to Dundee street after hearing partner had been in a fight

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee woman was caught with a hammer in a city street.

Danielle Ward, 31, of Craigmount Place, admitted having an offensive weapon at Craigowan Road on April 10.

The city’s sheriff court heard that Ward had taken the hammer with her after receiving a phone call saying that her partner had been in an altercation.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a community payback order on Ward.

He said: “This is certainly a depressing picture.”

He added that the punishment was the only alternative to a custodial sentence.

An agent acting on behalf of Ward told the court that she had become “a bit hysterical” after hearing her partner had been in an altercation.

Ward was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within six months.