Woman, 30, with endometriosis – causing infertility and pain during sex – takes charge of Dundee support group

A Tayside woman has spoken about living with endometriosis as she takes charge of a new Dundee support group.

Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to the ones in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body – causing symptoms including chronic pelvic pain, infertility and pain during sex.

The condition can affect women of any age but it is most common in those in their 30s and 40s.

Vicky Chapman, 30, of Arbroath, will take on her new role of support group leader when the network launches next week.

Vicky hopes the group will inspire local women who have the condition to come together.

“There’s something quite empowering about women being able to help others and share their experiences,” she said.

“That was something I missed out on when I first got diagnosed.

“We’re hoping our group will raise more awareness.”

Speaking about her personal experiences, she added: “I have quite a lot of fatigue which impacts on other parts of my life.

“The condition can impact on people’s lives in many different ways – chronic pain, fatigue, depression, relationship issues and infertility – which is why it’s so important to share experiences, knowledge and self-help techniques.”

The launch of the group coincides with Endometriosis Awareness Week, which aims to create better understanding of the condition among the public.

Vicky said: “I know from my own experience support groups are a valuable lifeline for women.

“Until now the nearest group was in Fife. My hope is by holding meetings locally every two months, people in and around Dundee can benefit from practical and emotional support, as well as hearing from guest speakers.”

The first meeting of the group is at Dundee University’s School of Medicine at Ninewells on Wednesday at 6.30pm.