Woman, 29, tragically dies in Angus road accident

A woman has died in a road accident in Angus.

The accident occurred at around 10.15pm when an Audi A4 left the B9134 Brechin to Forfar road near to the junction with the unclassified road to Balglassie.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 29 year old female sadly died as a result of the collision and a 30 year old male was treated for minor injuries.

“The next of kin have been made aware.

“Crash investigators were in attendance and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number; 5512 of 21 April 2019 or speak to any officer.”