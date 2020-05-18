Woman, 27, taken to Ninewells Hospital after sustaining ‘serious’ injuries in Fife crash

A 27-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital following a “serious” road crash in Methil.

The woman, a passenger in the silver Volkswagen Bora which collided with a tree at around 7.25pm on Sunday in Methil, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A 3-year-old girl suffered minor injury and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for observation.

The 33-year-old male driver suffered minor injury and did not require any medical attention.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the collision, which took place on South Street, between the roundabout junction with the A955 and Dubbieside.

The road was closed for approximately seven hours for the collision investigation to be conducted at the scene and to allow for uplift of the vehicle.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of the Road Policing unit said: “This was a serious crash and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has suffered serious injury as a result, along with all those involved.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2879 of Sunday, 17 May, 2020.