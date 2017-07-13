Stacey Ferguson, 27, of Easterbank, Forfar, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ferguson admitted a charge of fireraising at Susan Carnegie Centre, Angus NHS Trust, Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, on April 7 last year.

She admitted wilfully setting fire to furniture, books and magazines, where the fire took effect and damaged these items, paintwork and flooring, and endangered the lives of staff and patients at the hospital.

She also admitted a second charge of destroying or damaging the property of another by throwing furniture, damaging it, and breaking a hole in a plasterboard wall, at the same location on the same date.

Sentence was deferred until August 1 for Crown narration.