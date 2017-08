Stacey Ferguson, 27, of Easterbank, Forfar, had sentence deferred until September 11 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ferguson admitted a charge of fireraising at Susan Carnegie Centre, Angus NHS Trust, Stracathro Hospital, Brechin, on April 7 last year, where the fire took effect and damaged items, paintwork and flooring and endangered the lives of staff and patients at the hospital.

She also admitted destroying or damaging the property of another.