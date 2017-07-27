A woman has been cautioned after a severely underweight Staffordshire bull terrier was rescued from an address in Dundee.

The arrest comes after a picture emerged online of a Staffie looking extremely malnourished.

The Scottish SPCA confirmed a 27-year-old woman has been cautioned in relation to the care of the animal and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Earlier this month, the Tele reported an investigation had been launched after neighbours alerted the Scottish SPCA.

It is believed a resident took the dog — with its bones clearly showing — into their home and fed it before inspectors came and collected the canine.

But the animal charity has also been quick to allay residents’ concerns and confirmed the dog is in their care after many worried the pooch would have to be put down.

Dundee folk hit out at the dog’s treatment when the picture emerged online earlier this month.

Posting online, one animal lover said they were “astounded and absolutely gobsmacked”.

Another described the dog’s state as “absolutely appalling”.

The person added: “There is a rescue for Staffies that could have been contacted — no need to make the poor dog suffer.”

Shona McCann, chairwoman of Scotland Staffordshire Bull Terrier Rescue — which deals with dogs from the Tayside area — said she was dismayed to hear about what happened.

She said: “It’s extremely sad to hear of cases where dogs have been neglected.

“There is no excuse for any dog to be allowed to get into any sort of terrible state.

“People struggling to look after their dog should pick up a phone and get in touch with their local rescue centre — that’s what we are here for.”

Scottish SPCA inspector Karen Cooper said: “A 27-year-old woman from Dundee has been cautioned and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“We can make no further comment at this stage.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of any animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.