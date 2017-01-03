Woman, 24, critical after boyfriend killed in deliberate house fire

A young woman remains in a critical condition after a deliberate house fire which killed her boyfriend.

Cameron Logan, 23, had been celebrating the New Year with Rebecca Williams before they returned to his family home in Achray Place, Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland said a fire was later set deliberately at the semi-detached house and Mr Logan’s body was discovered at around 7.25am.

Ms Williams, 24, a broadcast journalist at Global Radio who is known as Bex, was seriously injured and remains in a critical condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, police said.

Mr Logan’s parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from hospital.

The family dog, Gomez, also died in the fire.

No details have been given on the specific cause of the blaze but a police and fire service investigation determined that it was deliberate.

Officers are treating the case as murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew said on Monday: “Cameron had been out with his girlfriend celebrating Hogmanay and both had returned to his home in the early hours of the morning.

“Later that morning, a fire was set deliberately at the house.

“Cameron died at the scene. His parents, both 54 years of age, have since been released from hospital; however, his 24-year-old girlfriend remains in hospital where medical staff describe her condition as critical.”

Officers are checking CCTV in the area and speaking to neighbours.

Forensics experts continued to work at the scene on Monday with large green covers draped over the front of the house.

A private ambulance was also seen leaving Achray Place.

Mr Frew urged anyone with information to contact police.

“Although it was early on New Year’s morning, it’s possible that people were about, maybe walking their dogs or out jogging in or near the area,” he said.

“I would appeal to them or indeed anyone who was near Achray Place, who saw activity at the house prior to or after the fire to contact police.

“Information can be passed to the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office via 101 or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.”