Woman, 21, with no underlying health conditions dies from coronavirus

A 21-year-old woman, apparently with no underlying health issues, has died after contracting coronavirus.

Chloe Middleton, from Buckinghamshire, is said to be the youngest person in the UK without underlying health issues to fall victim to Covid-19.

Mother Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: “To all the people out there who think it’s just a virus please think again. Speaking from a personal experience this so-called virus has taken the life of my 21-year-old daughter.”

Chloe’s aunt Emily Mistry also issued a plea on Facebook. She wrote: “My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece Chloe has passed away from Covid-19. SHE HAD NO UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES.

“My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.

“The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT…

“The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

“Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on. Rest in peace Chloe. Until we meet again…”

The youngest person in the UK to have died after contracting coronavirus was an 18-year-old, in Coventry, West Midlands.

However, doctors said he had ‘significant underlying health issues’ and that the virus was not linked to the cause of his death.

