Motorists have spoken of their horror after a person died after falling from the Tay Road Bridge this morning.

There were delays on the road after an incident at about 8.40am.

The B946 Newport-on-Tay Road was closed near the Tay Road Bridge.

Witnesses gave their account of the incident to the Tele’s Facebook page.

Corrine Finlay wrote: “I was one car behind this this morning.

“When I overtook the cars that had stopped I did not know what had happened.

“I thought it was a crash but when I see the people getting out of the cars frantically and by the looks on their face I knew what had happened.

“Those looks will haunt me forever.”

Maria Whigham posted: “I thought it was a crash too until I saw there was no damage. So sad.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI was called out this morning but its assistance was not required, a spokesperson said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are investigating following a death of a man at the Tay Bridge.

“The incident happened around 8.40am on Wednesday, March 29.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”