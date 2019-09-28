Witnesses see man ‘lying on ground groaning’ following brutal attack in Dundee street

Witnesses saw a man lying on the ground groaning following a brutal attack on a West End street.

The emergency services descended on St Peter’s Street late on Wednesday night after a man was found seriously injured.

Yesterday he was being treated in hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

One neighbour, who did not wish to give his name, said he saw a man lying on the ground being treated by paramedics.

He said: “It was about 12.15am when I saw him getting lifted on to the gurney and then into an ambulance.

“There were four paramedics treating him at that point.

“He was lying on the ground and I could hear him moaning but I couldn’t tell how old he was.”

The man added: “I then saw police officers using what was a very powerful torch scanning the exterior of the building up and down.”

One woman claimed her husband had also witnessed an individual being treated by the emergency services.

She said: “I knew something had happened because my husband saw a man being taken away in an ambulance just after 12.

“There was a police presence right through the night until the morning, which I think is unusual.”

Another resident witnessed multiple emergency service vehicles on the scene.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “I had been out and when I got back to my flat around 1am, there was an ambulance and two police cars at the scene.”

Another claimed he heard noises around the time the man was found.

He said: “I heard what sounded like a lead up to a party about 11 but I did not see anything.”

Yesterday the section of the street just outside Mcintyres Hairdresser remained taped off while plain-clothed officers carried out door-to-door inquiries.

A uniformed officer stood guard by the grey tents that had been erected near the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Boath said: “Police were called to the St Peter Street area of Dundee at around 11pm on Wednesday after a man was found injured in the street.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries and inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.