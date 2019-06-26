Witnesses describe ‘horrific bang’ as Tayside police rush to city car crash

Police rushed to a Perth street today following a two-car crash in Perth.

A Nissan Juke and a Renault Megane collided head-on on Rose Crescent, which links Glasgow Road with the Letham housing estate.

The collision happened around 5pm yesterday, with both vehicles extensively damaged.

Emergency services attended the scene. The injured were taken by ambulance to Perth Royal Infirmary.

Officers since confirmed there were no serious injuries

The road was closed for some time afterwards to allow recovery of the vehicles and for police to clear debris from the road.

Diversions were put in place and bus services were re-routed.

A Rose Crescent resident said: “I heard a horrific bang and went outside to see what had happened.

“The two cars were very badly damaged and the occupants very shaken.

“It was some smash. There was debris all over the place.”

A police spokesman said: “There was no loss of life and no serious injuries.”