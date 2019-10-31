Witnesses describe hearing a ‘loud bang’ following collision between car and bus on major Dundee road

A busy city road was shut to traffic last night following a collision between a bus and a car.

Arbroath Road was closed in both directions between Scott Fyffe Roundabout and Fairfield Road following reports of a road traffic collision shortly before 9pm.

No one was injured in the smash, but the road remained shut to allow the bus to be removed from the scene.

Witnesses described hearing the aftermath of the collision.

Commenting on social media, one witness said: “A car went right into the back of an X7.

“There was a loud bang.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A report came in at 8.50pm of a collision between a bus and a car.

“There were no reported injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

“The bus was recovered at 11.50pm.”

The road was reopened to traffic in the early hours of this morning.