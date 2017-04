A Dundee man turned up at court as a witness before being nabbed by police on a warrant.

When being booked in by officers, Alan Walsh was found to be in possession of two morphine tablets with a value of £12.

The 38-year-old, of Auchinblae Place, admitted having morphine, a Class A drug, at police headquarters, West Bell Street, on August 4 last year.

Walsh had sentence deferred until June 30 at Dundee Sheriff Court.