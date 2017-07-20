A man was attacked and robbed by a gang in the street — while one of the assailants filmed it on his phone.

Police are investigating after the 28-year-old man suffered facial injuries following the assault in Harefield Road, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries as part of their probe.

Two or three people are thought to have carried out the robbery.

The attack happened near the traffic lights at the entrance to Dundee City Council’s Marchbanks depot.

Irene Smith, 69, a retired cook, who has lived in the area for more than 38 years, said: “I’m shocked to hear this has happened.

“The officer who came to the door said a man suffered facial injuries.

“The first I knew about it was when the officer came to the door. I’m amazed there wasn’t traffic going by at the time.”

One man who witnessed the attack said he saw two teenagers on bikes at the scene.

He said: “One guy was attacking the boy, while the other appeared to be videoing the incident. He was hitting and kicking him while he was on the floor.

“The guy was trying to get back up and you could see the light from the guy’s mobile phone — he put it right in the victim’s face.

“The two males that I saw looked to be 17 or 18 years old. The attackers went off on bikes — one went towards Lochee High Street, while the other headed towards St John’s High School.”

Resident Ella Davie, 77, added: “We were shocked to hear of the assault — the area is generally so quiet.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The victim was walking near to the junction of Harefield Road and Kings Cross Road at around half-past midnight when he was assaulted by a group of two or three male youths and robbed of a two-figure sum of money.

“The man attended hospital for treatment to a facial injury.

“The males are described as wearing light-coloured clothing and made off from the area on pedal bikes.

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and a review of CCTV.

“Anyone with information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18379/17, or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”