Witness appeal after teenager taken to hospital following A92 crash near Arbroath

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was taken to hospital following a serious road crash near Arbroath.

The incident, involving a motorbike, took place on the A92 eastbound near the Balcathie junction around 7.35pm on Saturday October 17.

The 17-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a leg injury.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage which may be able to assist inquiries to contact police via 101 quoting incident 3574 of October 17.