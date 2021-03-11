Witness appeal after group of 15 men launch attack in Perth park

Police are probing a serious gang attack in Perth’s South Inch which left one person requiring surgery for a facial injury.

Investigators said four people – two men and two women – were set upon by a larger group of about 15 men near the park pavilion on Saturday night.

It happened at about 10pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The large group had been congregating near the tunnels, then verbally abused the victims as they walked past, before following them and attacking them.”

He said: “One of the victims sustained serious facial injuries, which required surgery, and another suffered a minor facial injury.”

Two men in particularly were identified as ringleaders, and most responsible for the attack.

The first is described as white, 6th 2in with straight black hair. He was wearing a light blue Stone Island jumper at the time.

The second suspect is also white, about 6ft, bald with what police described as a “noticeably round face.” He was dressed in a hooded top.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or freephone Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.