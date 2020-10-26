With trick or treating cancelled this year the Tele looks at ways your witches and warlocks can still have a hauntingly fun night at home

With guising out the window due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus, there are still plenty of ways to have a spooktacular Halloween.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said last week that allowing children to go trick or treating to neighbours’ homes this year would increase the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

He added: “Under the current restrictions it is not possible to meet up indoors or in large groups outdoors, so the safest thing to do this year is to stay at home.

© Kenny Smith

“I know guising is a big part of Halloween and children will be sad to miss out, but as door-to-door guising brings an additional and avoidable risk of spreading the virus, our clear advice for families is to avoid it.”

To ensure that kids in Dundee aren’t bored on Hallow’s eve here are our three favourite ideas for your Covid-friendly celebrations.

Ferryfields Estate’s Pumpkin Trail

While door to door guising may be breaking the rules there’s nothing to say that you can’t provide some tasty treats for your little one yourself. Instead of just handing them a tub of sweeties though head along to Ferryfields Estate where you can take part in the neighbourhood’s pumpkin trail.

Residents of the area have been busy creating colourful pumpkin artwork which they will be displaying in their windows. Take your kids for a walk (donned in their costumes if you desire) and each time they spot a pumpkin they earn a sweet reward without having to knock on any doors, plus, there is no risk of getting those dreaded monkey nuts if you’re the one buying the goods.

Monster Movie Night

With no shortage of spooky classics on streaming services such as Disney +, Netflix and Amazon Prime take the opportunity to have a haunting movie night with favourites including Hocus Pocus, Nightmare before Christmas, Halloweentown and for the really tough kids, The Witches.

Every movie night also needs some good snacks so this is your chance to become creative and make some terrifyingly delicious treats, and you can still make them healthy.

Some of our favourite freaky food ideas include mixing rice pudding and some strawberry or raspberry jam to make your own bowl of brains, wrap hot dogs in strips of ready made pastry and bake in the oven to make your own mummies (with added tomato ketchup blood) or carve carrot or cucumber sticks into the shape of witches fingers with an added nail shaped tomato to ensure you keep up with your five a day in between all those sweets.

© Mhairi Edwards

Ghoulish Games

Whilst you may not be able to have guests over for a party that doesn’t mean you can’t still have all the fun party games which the whole family can enjoy.

How about putting a terrifying twist on some party favourites, musical statues could become musical monsters, where everyone must strike a scary pose when they freeze, or you could try hiding Halloween treats around the house for a trick or treat treasure hunt.

You could even get some tips from the likes of I’m a Celebrity by creating your own touchy-feely terror box. Fill a small box with something that feels funny (such as cold pasta or rice, leaves, straw or feathers) and put a small prize inside. Seal up the box, leaving one small hole and see if your little one dares to put their hands inside.

One local parent added: “It’s such a shame that Halloween as we know it is just the latest victim of this horrible pandemic.

“Life has changed beyond all recognition and this is particularly difficult for our young people.

“Anything that can make things a bit more normal for them is very welcome so any ideas about ways to celebrate Halloween without any risk of spreading Covid-19 are really welcome.

“I know I can’t be the only parent looking for things to do with my kids this weekend, so hopefully one way or another we will all find some creative ways to entertain our little ones and spread some cheer and despite all the doom and gloom.”