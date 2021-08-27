Witch month is it? Dundee woman puts up Halloween tree – in August

For most, the final days of August are all about clinging to the last of the warm sunshine that summer has to offer.

But Dundee woman Lucy Peter is in a darker and colder place – in more ways than one.

Lucy, 28, has already started celebrating Halloween, more than two months before the spooky occasion.

She has even put up a Halloween tree in the window of her Dock Street flat – sparking huge interest from locals.

A photo of the tree was shared this week on the Kingdom FM Facebook page, as one passer-by initially thought it was a Christmas tree.

The post has been seen more than 130,000 times on social media and attracted more than 2,000 comments.

4 months to Xmas and someone in Dundee has their Xmas lights up already. too soon or should we all be following their lead? (thanks to Steve for the pic) – Dave and Vanessa Posted by KingdomFM on Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Lucy’s tree looks similar to one you might see at Christmas, with tinsel and lights, but they are joined by decorative pumpkins, eyeballs, spiders and cobwebs.

The black tree matches Lucy’s home – which also features a full-length coffin and skeleton.

Lucy said: “I’ve had the Halloween tree for years. It’s so peaceful, sitting with the tree lights on.

“I had it up for about 15 months then decided to take it down in February. But the room just looked sad without it, so I decided to put it back up two weeks ago.”

Many of those sharing the post about Lucy’s tree have been supportive.

One wrote:” If they like it and it makes them happy. Why not?”

Another poster said: “After the 18 months we’ve all had – anything that makes people happy and makes the place cheerier gets my vote”

Lucy says she has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction on social media.

She said: “It’s really nice to see people supporting each other, given how horrible the last year has been.

“Some people thought it was an early Christmas tree and said it would ruin the fun, but it doesn’t ruin it for me. I love Halloween all year round.

“It’s a work in progress, so I can add to it whenever I see new decorations I like.”

At Christmas, Lucy usually adds more decorations – including a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed tree with Jack Skellington baubles.

And she says she has no plans to stop celebrating Halloween any time soon.