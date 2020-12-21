Winter wonderland lights up at Dundee’s Maxwell Centre for Christmas holidays

A winter wonderland trail has been created in the heart of one of Dundee’s most deprived areas.

The “Wonderful Winter Garden Trail” has been set up at the Maxwell Centre in Coldside by local social enterprise group How It Felt.

Deborah Chapman of the group said: “I approached the Maxwell with this installation idea and as a result we have been working with local artists, students, and also the young people who attend their clubs to create animal sculptures and decorations that will glow in the dark.

© SYSTEM

“We have worked on this to set it up as a light trail installation that will be open to the community of Dundee and vulnerable groups for free.”

Deborah said the project had been funded by the Dundee City Council – Festive Celebrations Grant Scheme and had resulted in an installation garden filled with childlike wonder with inspiration from the garden.

She said: “Throughout November and December with the help of Jack Anderson ‘the Woodman’ we have been busy designing and creating wood panels of different creatures that can be found in the garden.

“The garden is illuminated with glowing rocks, magnificent mushrooms and fairy lights. We also have a special sensory experience in the poly tunnel.

“The colourful glow in the dark wooden panels are inspired by urban garden/wildlife as the main interest points as will trees and plants that will be lit up with solar powered lights.

“Each panel has been designed and worked on by the young people who attend the Maxwell Centre’s garden club and after school club with a supervised creative adult and local artist.

“These panels are connected by a trail decorated with glowing painted pebbles and lights taking participants through a magical discovery of their local winter wildlife.”

Deborah said young visitors will be in small groups and a map will help visitors interpret the trail and include a few small activities to find garden creatures.

A photo booth installation will also be available allowing visitors to share their experience with others.

The nature trails will be held in various day/evening sessions over two weeks, to ensure schools, sheltered housing, support groups, and members of the public can attend.

Deborah added: “We will provide a fun and engaging experience that can be enjoyed and accessed by all, focusing on togetherness of the community spirit, providing light in the darkest times not just within the winter months but in the current global situation.

“We also believe the event will educate and spread awareness of community gardens and the benefits of them by encouraging the use of greener spaces all year round.”

More info here can be found at https://growdundee.blog/2020/11/23/wonderful-winter-trail-at-the-maxwell-centre-garden