The countdown is on for Baxter Park’s Winter Doggyfest.

Taking place on November 17, the park’s pavilion will play host to a festive dog walk, plenty of eateries and a dog photographer.

There’ll even be competitions so you’re invited to dress your dog up if you want.

The event, which is free, will start at 10.30am and finish at 2.30pm.

For more information, email info@stobswell.org.uk