Wins will come if recent levels are maintained insists Declan McDaid

Declan McDaid reckons Dundee set a new performance standard against Alloa.

Now he wants to be the man to add the all-important goals – starting against Ayr United.

The Dark Blues face the first of a crucial double-header with the Honest Men on Saturday.

A win will see them leapfrog their opponents in Championship the play-off race.

And former Ayr star McDaid, who is relishing the prospect of a return to his old stomping ground, believes another performance like Tuesday night’s will earn Dundee three points.

“If you play like that in any game bar the other night, you win,” said McDaid.

“We kept a clean sheet and I don’t know how many chances we created – they just wouldn’t go in for us.

“It was frustrating, but if you play like that most weeks, you’re going to win most weeks.

“We were unfortunate on Tuesday but it’s all about Ayr now, and that’s a place I like to go.

“I scored the last time we were there in a good win. I actually haven’t scored since.

“I’m fancying a goal and I’d like to score there again but it’s more important that we win.

“After Tuesday night, if we play the same way, I’m confident we’ll get the win.”

Under normal circumstances, a goalless draw with Alloa would probably see Dundee booed off the park.

On Tuesday, they received a respectful round of applause.

It was the least they deserved given their start-to-finish dominance of the match.

All that was missing from the Dark Blues’ performance was goals.

But McDaid knows there were more positives than negatives on the night.

“We were wondering how on earth it finished nothing each,” he said.

“I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game like that, where we’ve had so many chances and not scored one. It was just one of those nights I guess.

“But we know we played really well and created a lot of chances. The Alloa keeper just had a great game.

“At the end of the day, it’s frustrating, but it’s also a point and a clean sheet.

“If you come in after a 0-0 game, you haven’t played great and it’s been boring, you’re really disappointed.

“But we know there are positives to take – we created chances, we kept another clean sheet, we were solid again.

“It’s still gutting but we know if we keep playing like that the results will come.”

McDaid’s performances in the left wing-back role have been a highlight of the Dark Blues’ recent run.

He has looked as dangerous as ever going forward but, with his pace and natural fitness, he has also lent defensive steel to the team’s line-up.

He isn’t the only player who is thriving in James McPake’s adaptable 3-5-2.

Jordon Forster, Christie Elliott and Paul McGowan are also loving life.

But McDaid reckons he might be having the best time of all.

“I like the system,” he said.

“I’m a bit farther back but that means I’ve got the whole pitch in front of me to drive into.

“And with Christophe just behind me to the right, knowing he’s there gives me the freedom to go forward.

“When you’re playing wide in the traditional way, sometimes you get the ball with your back to goal and you need to get turned before you can get at people.

“In this system, I’m receiving it and I’m on the run straight away, which suits me, and I’m enjoying it.

“Hopefully, I can keep playing well in there and see what happens.”