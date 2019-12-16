Dundee United win at Arbroath ‘the kind of result which could clinch title’ says boss Robbie

Boss Robbie Neilson insists it is wins like Saturday’s at Arbroath that will crown Dundee United champions, should they convert their huge lead into the title at the end of the season.

The Tangerines have raced clear of the rest of the Championship with the weekend victory at Gayfield stretching the gap between first and second to a massive 13 points.

That came after Sam Stanton’s early goal gave the leaders victory in a hard-fought match against the Red Lichties and Inverness falling to defeat at Partick Thistle.

Robbie said: “These are the games that give you a chance to win a title.

“It’s not against Dundee, not Inverness or Ayr United – it’s going to venues like Arbroath where you have to win.

“If you win by two or three goals then great but if you have to go and do it 1-0 and stand up to the game then you have to do it. We did that on Saturday.”

He added: “We knew it would be a very difficult game.

“Arbroath drew with Dundee the previous week and beat Inverness 3-0 at Gayfield.

“They’ve only lost once at home in the league all season and we knew this would probably be one of the hardest venues to come to.

“Credit to them because we were lucky to get away with the three points.”

That three points capped a perfect week that saw United defeat Alloa at home, Morton on the road last Tuesday and then Arbroath at Gayfield at the weekend.

It also saw them stretch their winning run to eight straight matches.

“We’re delighted with the run,” Robbie added.

“It was a great week as well with three of the toughest games – on paper we’d be expected to win those but you have to go and do it.

“We managed that and it now sets us up for a big game against Ayr next Saturday.”

Lichties boss Dick Campbell had no complaints over the application of his players after another impressive display.

He said: “Any manager worth their salt couldn’t fault those part-time players because they were outstanding.

“We got beaten by a gross bit of bad luck, an own-goal-cum- deflection. I can’t remember our goalkeeper having many saves.

“When you see Dundee United taking 10 minutes on a throw-in with 10 minutes to go, it shows you how close it was.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get anything out of the game because there was nothing between the two teams.”