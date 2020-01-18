‘Winning momentum could tip the scales in the Tangerines’ favour’

As cup-ties between teams in different divisions go, Dundee United’s clash with Hibs tomorrow is about as close to call as they get.

The bookies make the Hibees the slight favourites to progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup with a win at Tannadice.

However, anyone who knows their football, will tell you this one could go either way.

There is so little to choose between Premiership mid-table mob Hibs and second-tier champions-in- waiting United that the finest of margins or seemingly smallest of factors could decide which side goes into the hat for the next round.

They tend to say form goes out the window in cup clashes but it’s hard to ignore the Tangerines’ incredible 12-match unbeaten run.

While, at the same time, Hibs haven’t had a game this year. In fact, the capital club’s last outing was a 2-0 loss at Livingston before the winter break.

Those points in themselves are reason enough to question Hibs’ billings as favourites for this one.

That winning momentum Robbie Neilson’s Terrors are experiencing could, in fact, just tip the scales in their favour.

And, whisper it quietly, but, if the Tangerines do progress, who would bet against them going deeper into the competition?

For now, that remains a distant dream for United, with full focus on tomorrow’s televised tussle.

That all their resources are pointed towards this tie suggest, without doubt, United, and I suspect Hibs, too, are taking this seriously.

And, in times of reserve and youth XIs down south, it’s good to see. Robbie has wrapped some of his key men in cotton wool in recent weeks with a view to fielding a strong and refreshed side against Jack Ross’ boys.

Although rustiness could prove an issue for the men from Edinburgh, they could equally be revitalised from their training camp in sunny Spain, so the return of the likes of Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Sam Stanton and Jamie Robson will be of huge importance to the Terrors.

The battle in the tunnel between old pals Robbie and Jack will have to be fought one way or another but it’s duels on the pitch that will decide this one.

In key areas of the park it will be intriguing.

Can the Hibs defence tame goal machine Lawrence Shankland? Will Butcher and company be able to shackle playmaker Scott Allan? Can United’s backline deal with the pace of Messrs Boyle and Horgan?

The stage is set for a cup cracker with the answers to those questions apparent in due course…