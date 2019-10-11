Winner of ‘supermarket sweep’ at Aldi Dundee raises almost £400 for charity

The winner of a “supermarket sweep” at Aldi Dundee has raised almost £400 for charity.

Shopper Andrew Hutchison won a five-minute trolley dash at the Arbroath Road store to raise money for Dundee Foodbank.

Andrew raised £390.87 and also got to take home a trolleyload of goodies himself. The supermarket giant matched the total value of Andrew’s trolley and donated it to the foodbank.

Andrew said: “I had an amazing time at the Aldi supermarket sweep.

“The staff were so helpful in giving me tips and pointing out items to fill my trolley. It’s great that my fridge and freezer are now packed with goodies, but what’s even better is that the same value has gone to help those in need.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Aldi for this brilliant opportunity.”

Michael Calder, stock co-ordinator at Dundee Foodbank, said: “All of us at Dundee Foodbank would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Aldi store on Arbroath Road for its incredibly generous donation.

“We rely entirely on support from the local public and businesses and we simply could not function without donations like this.”