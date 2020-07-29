Winner and runner-up chosen for arty competition for kids run by Dundee community group

A winner has been chosen for a creative competition launched by a Dundee community group amid lockdown.

Dundee Thegither has been working hard over the past few months to boost the spirits of youngsters across the city, including introducing their Oor Wullie Wonka initiative, which saw members of the group visiting kids while dressed up as characters from Roald Dahl’s novel, and distributing art creativity packs to school-age children.

In June, the group launched a competition encouraging kids to design a wrapper for a new Wonka chocolate bar – using their creativity packs.

And now, six-year-old Ava Mills has been chosen as the winner of the competition thanks to her super-colourful design which left the judge, local artist and musician David Oudney, delighted.

The runner-up was eight-year-old Catherine Letford.

Both were presented with gift vouchers for The Entertainer toy shop, based at Dundee’s Wellgate Centre, as well as a chocolate bar with the winning wrapper design.

Heather McLean, one of the organisers, said: “Dundee Thegither would like to thank everyone who took part in the competition which was judged by local artist and musician David Oudney.

“We were delighted that he judged the competition and were pleased at the high standard of work and artistic talent of young people in our city.

“We are pleased to encourage and support creativity in the community which feeds the soul, as well as provide food parcels to feed hungry stomachs.

“Well done to everyone who took part!”

The team at Dundee Thegither are continuing in their efforts to help the community amid the coronavirus crisis, however they have said that things are beginning to return to “some sort of normality”.

Heather said: “Things are settling down now that folk are going back to work and the numbers requesting food parcels are dropping.”

More information can be found by searching Dundee Thegither on Facebook.