Winless league run continues as Dundee Stars lose to Coventry Blaze and Sheffield Steelers

Kitmart Dundee Stars lost out in two tight games as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Coventry Blaze and 4-2 away by Sheffield Steelers. This means they are without a win in their last five league matches.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Coventry, Stars coach Omar Pacha said: “The positives are we played better defensively but we didn’t have that spark offensively or the jump we usually have.”

Following Sunday’s loss, the Canadian mentioned how defensive mistakes cost his team late in the game and how frustrating it is to be on the wrong side of controversial calls.

Blaze held a 1-0 lead after the first period as Evan Bloodoff capitalised on a Dundee turnover in the eighth minute.

However, when both teams went down to four skaters each in the second period, Kevin Dufour put Stars back on level terms as he went clean through on the Coventry goal and dispatched the puck through the legs of Jamie Phillips on the halfway mark.

The West Midlands club nicked the two points in the final period as Alex Forbes scored a shorthanded goal in the 49th minute.

Yesterday, Stars were in Yorkshire where they were beaten 4-2 by Sheffield Steelers.

The scoring was opened when Dundee’s captain Matt Marquardt was in the penalty box for slashing. On the resulting powerplay, Marc-Olivier Vallerand fired a shot into the top-left corner after 11 minutes.

Robert Dowd quickly doubled Steelers’ lead as he batted in the rebound of Ben O’Connor’s shot a minute later.

However, the goal was reviewed for a high-stick foul but, after a lot of deliberation, the call on the ice stood, much to the Stars boss Pacha’s frustration.

Aaron Fox’s men were in top gear and added a third goal in the 14th minute as Tanner Eberle pulled the puck around a charging Leclerc and tucked it into the Stars net as he was taken down by the Dundee goaltender.

Sheffield held onto their three-goal cushion going into the first break but, early in the second period, the visitors hit back to cut the deficit to 3-1 as Brett Stovin was on hand to turn in the rebound of Jagger Dirk’s blocked shot.

Pacha’s men were on top for most of the second session and, in the third, Stars closed in again.

While on the powerplay, Dundee’s Elgin Pearce pulled one back to make it 3-2 on 46 minutes.

The Canadian forward was in space and picked out by Anthony Beauregard before he released a quick shot that flew past Duba and deflected down off the crossbar.

The Tayside team were only within one goal of the Steelmen for five minutes as Sheffield restored their two-goal lead after 51 minutes.

Steelers’ Eric Meland released a fast and low shot that hit the leg of Eberle and that was enough to deflect the puck past Leclerc, making it 4-2.

Despite Dundee going all out in the final few minutes, the home side held on to claim a 4-2 home win.

Dundee’s next matches see them face another tough test with a trip to Belfast Giants on Friday night before a home clash against Glasgow Clan on Saturday.