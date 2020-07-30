Probe continues into app which allowed man to ask young Dundee girls for nude pics

Police are still investigating a sexual predator who targeted two young Dundee girls through an “innocent looking” online app .

The Wink app came under intense fire after it emerged young users were being subjected to adult content.

Wink management has since contacted the Tele to say they are willing to work with police to resolve the issue.

Last week the Tele reported Emma Hann’s horror after she discovered a man, she believed to be in America, was using the app to communicate with her daughters aged 11 and 9.

Emma, from Charleston, said her daughters were subjected to “vile” content from the perverted stranger – who asked for explicit images from the girls and also sent inappropriate pictures of himself.

Emma said: “Despite parental filters the girls were able to get on to Wink. It is a very childlike app and appears to be very innocent.

“It links right into Snapchat and immediately gives away your location.

“My daughters were exposed to some pretty frightening and perverted stuff. A sexual predator actually ended up messaging them directly and asking to see them naked.

“He also asked them to lift up their T-shirts and he sent footage of himself wearing boxers –obviously trying to expose himself to them.”

The Wink app, describes itself as “a social network that allows people from all over the world to make new friends” in a way that is “fun, easy, and safe”.

It allows users to make new online friends by swiping either right or left, an identical system to adult dating app Tinder.

In a statement to the Tele a spokesman for Wink said: “Wink takes users’ safety very seriously and is committed to protecting users on the platform.

“We have implemented a number of measures to help ensure user safety, including a 24/7 moderation team, technology that scans for inappropriate images and words, in-app reporting that is directly reviewed by our moderation team, separate communities for users under 18 and over 18, a profile verification process that ensures users are talking to who they think they are, and more that you can view.

“We are willing to cooperate with police requests as we receive them.”

Commenting afterwards Emma said: “I’m glad they have responded and are taking this seriously but I am still extremely concerned at how easy it was for young children to access this app which does appear to be very innocent and childlike.

“I don’t think this app is as straightforward as it claims.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are still ongoing.”