Windy Wilson smashes £18,000 in fundraiser for British Heart Foundation after son’s surgery

Amateur weather forecaster Windy Wilson has raised more than £18,000 for the British Heart Foundation after his teenage son’s open heart surgery.

He stormed through the 50-mile Moray Coast Ultra Marathon from Forres to Cullen and aims to raise £25,000 for the charity.

The 54-year-old from Auchterarder is supporting the British Heart Foundation as it celebrates its 60th anniversary later this month.

Open heart surgery

Windy Wilson’s son, affectionately known as Young Windy, underwent his surgery aged 14 at The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Young Windy was born with a hole in his heart, which was only diagnosed in 2018 when he was 13 years old.

Windy Wilson said: “We know from our own personal experience just how crucial research is.

“And that is why the work of the British Heart Foundation is so important. We are one of the lucky families.

“But sadly, too many others are lost to heart and circulatory diseases.

“I just wanted to do my bit to say thank you and to raise awareness of the amazing work the British Heart Foundation funds.”

He added: “Thankfully Young Windy is recovering really well.

“He’s been taking things easy, building up his strength and is now starting to do all the things he has missed out on with his friends.

“We are so proud of the way he has dealt with everything.

“I call him my we heart warrior – and he really is.”

Social media following

The money raised for British Heart Foundation is the latest in the charitable ventures for Windy Wilson. In October, he completed a series of tough sports challenges as part of efforts to raise £25,000 for CHAS.

The amateur weatherman has a significant social media following, with more than 51,600 followers on Twitter and around 263,000 likes on his Facebook page.

Head of British Heart Foundation Scotland James Jopling said: “It is wonderful to have Windy’s incredible support and we are so glad to hear his son is making a good recovery.

“Their personal experience emphasises just how important research is into heart and circulatory diseases – research that is only made possible thanks to the generosity of our supporters.

“As we look back on the last 60 years and ahead to the future, our goals are even more ambitious and so we really do need your help now more than ever.

“Together we can help save and improve more lives.”

Donations to Windy Wilson’s fundraiser can be made on his JustGiving page.