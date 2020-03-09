Windsurfer rescued from the water by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews

A windsurfer had to be rescued after coming into trouble half a mile off the coast at Balmossie.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats, assisted by the team from Aberdeen, rescued the man as he was hauled from the water and brought back to dry land.

The casualty, who had been in the water for some time, was rescued by the inshore lifeboat crew before being transferred to the larger all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis.

He was assessed on board and was found to be cold but otherwise uninjured and did not require any medical assistance.

A spokesman for Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station said: “On March 8 at 12.07 both Broughty Ferry Lifeboats launched at the request of Aberdeen Coastguard to reports of a windsurfer in the water having difficulties in the conditions in the vicinity of Barnhill.

“The casualty was cold after being in the water for approximately one hour but otherwise unhurt.

“Medical advice was giving to the casualty highlighting the possibility of secondary drowning and he received a lift home.”