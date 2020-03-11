Windscreen of bus travelling along Forfar Road shattered after being struck by object

Police have issued an appeal for information after a bus travelling along a Dundee road was struck by an object, thought to be a stone, causing its windscreen to shatter.

The “reckless and dangerous” act took place near the pedestrian bridge over Forfar Road, between Mill O’ Mains and Fintry, at around 8.55pm on March 3.

The windscreen of the Stagecoach bus, shattered but the driver was able to keep control of the vehicle and stop it nearby.

A boy, aged around 15, was seen to run off from the scene of the incident. He was wearing a pink shirt at the time.

A group of youths on bikes were also spotted, although officers have said that it hasn’t been determined if they were involved. They may have witnessed the incident.

Similar incidents have occurred in Broughty Ferry and Kirkton over the past few weeks, but police do not believe there is an “obvious connection” between them.

A statement from the force said: “This has been another incredibly reckless and dangerous act that could easily have seen passengers on the bus, or other road users, seriously injured or even killed.

“Actions such as these can have fatal consequences, and could find those responsible facing extremely serious criminal charges.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”