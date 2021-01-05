With the country back in lockdown, foreign travel has once again been restricted, with regular updates on countries banning incoming visitors.

A legally-enforceable ‘stay at home’ rule came into place across Level 4 areas of the country from midnight on Monday and stay in place throughout January.

Travel restrictions are in place for people entering and leaving Scotland and the rest of the UK.

But, Scots do have a way of exploring different views from destinations across the world.

The website WindowSwap lets you click through views from windows of people in different places, across the globe.

With five clicks, we went from Perth in Australia, to Lohja in Finland, on to Manila in the Phillipines, then Pionki in Poland, and finally to Haifa in Israel.

© WindowSwap

Not a bad variety to view from a home office in Dundee.

On the site it also allows people to submit views from their windows too.

The instructions read: “Let’s face it. We are all stuck indoors. And it’s going to be a while till we travel again.

“Window Swap is here to fill that deep void in our wanderlust hearts by allowing us to look through someone else’s window, somewhere in the world, for a while.

“A place on the internet where all we travel-hungry fools share our ‘window views’ to help each other feel a little bit better till we can (responsibly) explore our beautiful planet again.

“Let’s travel without moving for now. Let’s window swap.”

© Courtesy of WindowSwap

People who want to submit their own view to the site are asked to record a 10-minute, horizontal HD video of their view with part of the window frame in the shot, and then rename the video with their name and location.

Those who submit are then notified when their view is up and ready for others to see.

In these strange times when we are essentially restricted to our homes for most of the day, this is a fun pastime to keep you entertained – and see a bit of the world in the process.

Visit WindowSwap and within a few clicks you could travel to almost any continent in the world.

© Supplied by WindowSwap

Why not give it a go and see where your computer takes you?

Have you submitted a view from your window, or do you plan to? Let us know in the comments on social media.